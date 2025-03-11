Willing to pay someone to help me with my setup via video call
I am trying to set up Recalbox on RPi 5 with 8G RAM and 512G SD. My #1 use case is MAME. I am looking for someone who I could pay to take a couple of video calls and help guide me through some of the things I am struggling with in setup. I have already tried with web searches and youtube, and I am just running into some troubles. And I am starting from scratch with a newly imaged SD. If anyone can help, please DM, let me know what would work.