Can't change video plugin (for rice) in Mupen N64 emulator, RSPi 5.
Hi,
I wanted to add hi-res texture packs for N64 games in mupen emulator.
I made every step given in the "Recalbox 4 - read only System and N64 Hi-Res Texture Pack" topic.
But, I have problem with chanching name of video plugin in mupen64plus.cfg file.
When I edit mupen64plus-video-glide64mk2.so for mupen64plus-video-rice.so, after I launch Recalbox it reverts back to the original mupen64plus-video-glide64mk2.so and overwrites my change...
So, I can't use hi-res texture packs, because they only work with rice plugin.
Anyone knows how to fix it?
Thanks