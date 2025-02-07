Hey guys I don't know if you came up with this problem.

For gaming with the recalbox system i'm using a [DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick] and a [SWITCH CO.,LTD. Controller (Dinput)].

Now when I start a N64 game I alway get the warning of my controler not configured

I tried this https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons/n64-controller-configuration

but it did not work.

I also mostly use the parallel n64 emulator and the mupen63Plus next since my file are mostly .zip only a few are using the piko and the mk2.

I can see that in my InputAutoCfg.ini the controller are both there and configured properly. So why even though in retroarch my autoconfig is on and pointing to the mupen64 folder for input data. Why does it not recognise my configuration. Which part should I change for it to recognise it? Please help!