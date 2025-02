When trying to run galaxian.zip via lr-mame core it'll lock up or sometimes crash back to menu the moment a coin is inserted or if you wait long enough in attract mode. The same behavior happens under any of the clones as well.

I've extracted the rom archive and it doesn't seem to show signs of corruption, and even ran it against MAME's own PC build of 0.258 and it runs fine.

Has anyone else experienced this?