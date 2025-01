Some games like Time Crisis, Point blank, requires A or B button to play or to skip calibration screen.

If I go to Main Menu > Settings > Input > Port 1 Controls , I can set it (they all show like N/A but still working). But they wont save, I tried all possible saves in Retroarch (save on exit, save core settings, save input core....) none seems to work.

Is there anyway to save or I have to config each time I want to play?