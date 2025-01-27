I just installed Recalbox on my Raspberry Pi 5 and I wanted to record it. I plugged in Pi's HDMI into my HD60X capture card and the other HDMI into my TV for passthrough. The audio works perfect with TV passthrough but when recording or viewing it in OBS it's some glitchy and distorting audio quality every so often. This issue doesn't happen in Raspberry Pi OS so it's something with Recalbox's audio system. Also display works perfectly as well.

Back to the audio in OBS with the capture card. This only happens at the main menu. When playing a game and on the startup music intro it sounds perfect.