California Speed MAME rom running slow during races
Hello, I'm new to the emulation world of gaming and I have a school project where I'm essentially making a Raspberry Pi 5 run and control California Speed on it's original cabinet. One main issue that I have been experiencing is that no matter the ROM version I've been using the gameplay suffers heavily during the race portion of the game, California Speed, ~15 FPS and I've been trying different MAME version and ROMs for a few weeks and I've been getting the same results. I tried other similar games to California Speed like Cruisin' USA and they work just fine with little to no lag but with CS it just keeps being slow on me. If you guys have any suggestions or tips, anything would be appreciated thank you!