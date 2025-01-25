Share not resizing, now full
ChimpsInTies
I have a 32GB sd card in my pi 4b.
I installed recal box and all was well. I tested a few systems. all good.
I started to configure Kodi and add my media sources. All fine seemingly, then I came back to play some games. Nothing would start, just kept giving error. Then I notice that my Share folder is totally full but even more strange it's only 3.2GB. It hasn't expanded to fill the unallocated space on the card.
So now I have a problem. The share partition is exFat and I can't format the remaining unallocated space to be exFat because the card is below 32GB. There seems to be a restriction where it won't let you format it exFat in this case. This means I can't merge the partitions to make it bigger. I know everyone says put your Share on external drive but I'm really just testing right now so would like it just to use the space it's got. Any ideas?
I know it's Kodi that filled up the space with all it's images it creates with lots of media being involved.
For now I am trying it with an external 2TB drive plugged in and it's in the process of copying all the Share folders onto there. It's currently sat "copying System folder" and taking a Looooooong time. I'm hoping this is just because there is a lot of individual images in the kodi section.
ChimpsInTies
OK I got the external hard drive working which does seem like a better way to go, however the internal sd card share still didn't reduce in size and is 100% full. I thought it was move the files over to the external drive but it appears to have just copied them. This also means I have 2 copies of some games. Bit strange. Maybe it's expected behaviour, I don't know?
I ended up unplugging the extrnal drive, then accessing the sd card share and deleting all the previously crated kodi images and the games on there. Now it's got some space and everything is stored on the external drive.
This still didn't answer the question as to why I only ended up with a tiny 3.2GB share partition in the first place but at least it's working now. I've realised that once you get to scraping your games and it downloads screenshots and videos it does start to take up a lot of space anyway so probably good to have 2TB instead