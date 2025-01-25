I have a 32GB sd card in my pi 4b.

I installed recal box and all was well. I tested a few systems. all good.

I started to configure Kodi and add my media sources. All fine seemingly, then I came back to play some games. Nothing would start, just kept giving error. Then I notice that my Share folder is totally full but even more strange it's only 3.2GB. It hasn't expanded to fill the unallocated space on the card.

So now I have a problem. The share partition is exFat and I can't format the remaining unallocated space to be exFat because the card is below 32GB. There seems to be a restriction where it won't let you format it exFat in this case. This means I can't merge the partitions to make it bigger. I know everyone says put your Share on external drive but I'm really just testing right now so would like it just to use the space it's got. Any ideas?

I know it's Kodi that filled up the space with all it's images it creates with lots of media being involved.

For now I am trying it with an external 2TB drive plugged in and it's in the process of copying all the Share folders onto there. It's currently sat "copying System folder" and taking a Looooooong time. I'm hoping this is just because there is a lot of individual images in the kodi section.