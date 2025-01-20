bluetooth controller shutdown with safeShutdown nespicase +
-
hypnoozTk last edited by
Hello everyone,
Firstly, apologies for my poor English, I'm using an automatic translator.
I need your help to find the path to the safe shutdown script for my Nespicase +. I have it enabled through the recalbox visual menu in the advanced settings, but I would like to add a command to stop my Xbox Bluetooth controller.
I already know which command to add, but I've been looking for a couple of hours and I can't find the file to modify.
I've tried: /overlay/upper/recalbox/system/hardware/case/installers/gpi2/assets/SafeShutdown.py
and several others
But nothing works, can you help me?
I can't stand to see my controller blinking when my Raspberry is stopped.
Thanks in advance