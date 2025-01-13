Waveshre 5.5inch 1440x2560 LCD
Trying to setup a 5.5inch 1440x2560 LCD screen in recallbox, if i paste the txt below in to user config from the waveshare wiki, it will work in portrate mode but es will not load, if i use the set resolution method in the recallbox wicki, i just get 5 repeated images in portrate but es will load
hvs_priority=0x32ff
gpu_mem=256
config_hdmi_boost=10
hdmi_force_hotplug=1
hdmi_group=2
hdmi_mode=87
hdmi_drive=2
hdmi_pixel_freq_limit=268500000
#pi4:
hdmi_timings=1440 0 10 10 140 2560 0 11 2 2 0 0 0 50 0 206000000 3
#3B/ZERO needs to change to the following line of timings configuration and block dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d or dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d
#hdmi_timings=1440 0 10 10 140 2560 0 11 2 2 0 0 0 50 0 180000000 3
disable_overscan=1
framebuffer_width=1440
framebuffer_height=2560
max_framebuffer_width=1440
max_framebuffer_height=2560
extra_transpose_buffer=2