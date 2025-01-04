I ran into a few issues with the following Port cores. Some of these problems weren't well documented. So I decided to share the workarounds or solutions to the issues I came across. Hope it helps you use these cores too.

Doom:

The PrBoom core supports the common Doom and Doom 2 wads. I ran into issues running Sigil. The problem was caused by the doom2.wad being in the same directory as the doomu.wad (which is required to run Sigil). To overcome this issue, you need to modify the prboom.cfg file in the doomu save folder ( saves/doom/doomu/ ). In the ## Files section , change #wadfile_1 to wadfile_1 "sigil.wad" . This will also load the Sigil wad when you start Ultimate Doom. Run the .wad file to launch the game.

File structure:

roms/ports/Doom/ doom2.wad (Doom 2) doomu.wad (Ultimate Doom) masterlevels.wad (DOOM 2: Master Levels) plutonia.wad (Final Doom: Plutonia Experiment) sigil.wad (Sigil) tnt.wad (Final Doom: TNT - Evilution)

Wolfenstein 3D:

The ECWolf core supports the main game ( wl6 ), Spear of Destiny ( sod ) and two mission packs ( sd2 , sd3 ). I ran into issues running the Spear of Destiny mission packs ( sd2 , sd3 ). It ended up being a file extension issue. If your game files don't match the file extensions stated below, change them so they do match. Run the .exe file to launch the game.

File structure:

roms/ports/Wolfenstein 3D/ wl6/ (Main game) [multiple game files].WL6 (Must have the .WL6 file extension) WOLF3D.EXE sod/ (Spear of Destiny) [multiple game files].SOD (Must have the .SOD file extension) SPEAR.EXE sd2/ (Return to Danger) [multiple game files].SOD (Must have the .SOD file extension) RETURN.EXE sd3/ (Ultimate Challenge) [multiple game files].SOD (Must have the .SOD file extension) ULTIMATE.EXE

Quake:

The TyrQuake core only supports the main game and two expansion packs ( id1 , hipnotic , rogue ). I tried running two other expansion packs ( dopa , mg1 ) without success. In the id1 folder, delete the pak0.pak (shareware) file. I renamed the pak1.pak (registered) file to pak0.pak for consistency. If more than one pak file is included, the game entry will disappear from the game list. Run the .pak file to launch the game.

File structure:

roms/ports/Quake/ id1/ (Main game) music/ pak0.pak (Registered pak/only include this pak file!) hipnotic/ (Scourge of Armagon) music/ pak0.pak rogue/ (Dissolution of Eternity) music/ pak0.pak

Quake 2:

The VitaQuake2 core only supports the main game ( baseq2 ). Each expansion requires a separate VitaQuake2 core that is not currently included. In the baseq2 folder, only include the pak0.pak file. If more than one pak file ( pak1.pak , pak2.pak , pak3.pak ) is included, the game entry will disappear from the game list. Run the .pak file to launch the game.

File structure: