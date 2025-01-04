It's a first time fresh install of Recalbox on a Pi500, and I can't load any Amiga 1200 games. The BIOS's are official and uploaded, and show as valid in BIOS Checker. Every game only gets as far as launching Workbench. What am I missing?

Games ROMs were downloaded from https://whdload.de/games/all.html. I've tried copying them across by both SFTP and SMB, same result each time. I've tried 5 games so far, including Lemmings and Speedball 2.

I ran a scraper, and 3 of the games pulled down pictures, which would suggest they are valid too.

I've tried tweaking to a different emulator (Amiberry), and that gives the game information but ultimately also just ends up at Workbench

Help!