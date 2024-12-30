upgrade crashed recalbox
Hi,
recalbox proposed to upgrade from 8.0.2 to 9.2.3 pulsar.
After reboot frontend.log shows:
[2024/12/30 17:19:29.660] (ERROR) : [MainRunner] Error while parsing systems configuration file!
[2024/12/30 17:19:29.668] (ERROR) : [MainRunner] IT LOOKS LIKE YOUR SYSTEMS CONFIGURATION FILE HAS NOT BEEN SET UP OR IS INVALID. YOU'LL NEED TO DO THIS BY HAND, UNFORTUNATELY.
VISIT EMULATIONSTATION.ORG FOR MORE INFORMATION.
[2024/12/30 17:19:29.671] (INFO ) : [AudioManager] Shutting down SDL AUDIO
[2024/12/30 17:19:29.997] (INFO ) : [SecuredFile] Saved file /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf (RecalboxConf Class) of size: 23202
Any explanation/hint?
Thanks