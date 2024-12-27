Hello to the Recalbox team and community,

I would like to suggest a feature that could enhance the user experience on Recalbox: the ability to create user profiles with separate save directories.

Currently, it is not possible to have distinct save files for different players. This can be inconvenient when multiple people share the same Recalbox setup, as save files can accidentally overwrite each other. To make this easier to manage, I propose the following:

Proposed Feature:

Add the ability to create multiple user profiles.

For each profile, create a dedicated save directory (e.g., /saves/player1/, /saves/player2/).

Allow users to select their profile at startup or via a menu in the interface.

When a profile is selected, Recalbox would automatically load and save to the corresponding directory.

This approach would be simpler to manage than renaming save files manually and would prevent conflicts between players' progress.

Why This Feature Would Be Useful:

It would make Recalbox more user-friendly for shared setups (e.g., friends or family members using the same system).

It ensures that each player’s progress is kept separate without requiring manual file management.

It aligns with modern gaming systems that allow for multiple user accounts.

I understand this functionality is not currently available, but do you think it could be considered for a future update? If technically feasible, I believe this feature would be well-received by the community.

Thank you again for your incredible work on Recalbox. It’s truly an amazing OS!