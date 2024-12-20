Good morning, I have a question regarding the overlays of some emulators such as: game boy, game boy color, game boy advanced, game gear or Nintendo 64, and that is that, despite having the overlays option activated for all emulators, in these mentioned do not appear.

Opening the RetroArch menu once a game has been initialized, I have verified in the overlay options that the aforementioned emulators do not have overlays assigned nor are there any in the tab: /recalbox/share_init/overlays/ (corresponding machine). If I assign one that I have included in the corresponding share/overlays/machine folder, when I exit the game, said overlay disappears again. Let's see if you can guide me a little. Estoy en un PI5 de 98 GB y con Recallbox 9.2. Thank you.

Greetings!