Raspberry Pi/ Odroid / PC / NUC model: Raspberry PI3B

Recalbox version (build) : 9.2.3

Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): Micro SD 128 Go san disk for the OS, 128 or 256 Go ssd drive in usb without external alimentation

Controller(s): GPIO

Hi,

I have a strange behavior with my GPIO 1 in recalbox interface (gpio2 works suite well) in mame game thé joystick and some button works (but not the hotkey...) .

I double check the wire all seems correct

I try a reinstall and a fallback to Factory parameters.

Here are the Line of the recalbox.conf:

controllers.gpio.enabled=1 controllers.gpio.args=map=1,2 gpio=17,4,27,22,10,9,25,24,23,18,15,14,2 gpio2=11,5,13,6,19,26,21,20,16,12,7,8,-1

Hère are the first evtest (i change thé start and select buttons After seing a different state

# evtest No device specified, trying to scan all of /dev/input/event* Available devices: /dev/input/event0: NOVATEK USB Keyboard /dev/input/event1: NOVATEK USB Keyboard System Control /dev/input/event2: NOVATEK USB Keyboard Consumer Control /dev/input/event3: NOVATEK USB Keyboard /dev/input/event5: vc4-hdmi /dev/input/event6: GPIO Controller 1 /dev/input/event7: GPIO Controller 2 Select the device event number [0-7]: 6 Input driver version is 1.0.1 Input device ID: bus 0x15 vendor 0x1 product 0x1 version 0x100 Input device name: "GPIO Controller 1" Supported events: Event type 0 (EV_SYN) Event type 1 (EV_KEY) Event code 304 (BTN_SOUTH) Event code 305 (BTN_EAST) Event code 307 (BTN_NORTH) Event code 308 (BTN_WEST) Event code 310 (BTN_TL) Event code 311 (BTN_TR) Event code 314 (BTN_SELECT) Event code 315 (BTN_START) Event code 316 (BTN_MODE) Event type 3 (EV_ABS) Event code 0 (ABS_X) Value 0 Min -1 Max 1 Event code 1 (ABS_Y) Value 0 Min -1 Max 1 Properties: Testing ... (interrupt to exit)

Joystick up

Event: time 1733684350.972062, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 1 (ABS_Y), value -1 Event: time 1733684350.972062, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684351.172074, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 1 (ABS_Y), value 0 Event: time 1733684351.172074, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Joystick down

Event: time 1733684415.202073, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 1 (ABS_Y), value 1 Event: time 1733684415.202073, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684415.302067, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 1 (ABS_Y), value 0 Event: time 1733684415.302067, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Joystick left

Event: time 1733684482.892090, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 0 (ABS_X), value -1 Event: time 1733684482.892090, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684483.092086, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 0 (ABS_X), value 0 Event: time 1733684483.092086, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Joystick right

Event: time 1733684548.622071, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 0 (ABS_X), value 1 Event: time 1733684548.622071, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684548.742064, type 3 (EV_ABS), code 0 (ABS_X), value 0 Event: time 1733684548.742064, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Select

Event: time 1733684656.592131, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 314 (BTN_SELECT), value 1 Event: time 1733684656.592131, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684656.672139, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 314 (BTN_SELECT), value 0 Event: time 1733684656.672139, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Start

Event: time 1733684605.772092, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 315 (BTN_START), value 1 Event: time 1733684605.772092, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684605.872137, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 315 (BTN_START), value 0 Event: time 1733684605.872137, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Hotkey

Event: time 1733684728.522082, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 316 (BTN_MODE), value 0 Event: time 1733684728.522082, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684728.642083, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 316 (BTN_MODE), value 1 Event: time 1733684728.642083, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

Y

Event: time 1733684830.252108, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 308 (BTN_WEST), value 0 Event: time 1733684830.252108, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684830.392098, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 308 (BTN_WEST), value 1 Event: time 1733684830.392098, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

X

Event: time 1733684830.712106, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 307 (BTN_NORTH), value 0 Event: time 1733684830.712106, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684830.892098, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 307 (BTN_NORTH), value 1 Event: time 1733684830.892098, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

B

Event: time 1733684831.172109, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 305 (BTN_EAST), value 0 Event: time 1733684831.172109, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684831.352094, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 305 (BTN_EAST), value 1 Event: time 1733684831.352094, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

A

Event: time 1733684831.632099, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 304 (BTN_SOUTH), value 0 Event: time 1733684831.632099, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684831.812099, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 304 (BTN_SOUTH), value 1 Event: time 1733684831.812099, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

L

Event: time 1733684964.852089, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 310 (BTN_TL), value 0 Event: time 1733684964.852089, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684964.972089, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 310 (BTN_TL), value 1 Event: time 1733684964.972089, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

R

Event: time 1733684964.172088, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 311 (BTN_TR), value 0 Event: time 1733684964.172088, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733684964.332100, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 311 (BTN_TR), value 1 Event: time 1733684964.332100, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

After changing the start and select buttons i have :

Event: time 1733687017.354101, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 315 (BTN_START), value 0 Event: time 1733687017.354101, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733687017.454108, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 315 (BTN_START), value 1 Event: time 1733687017.454108, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733687018.264103, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 314 (BTN_SELECT), value 0 Event: time 1733687018.264103, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------ Event: time 1733687018.384107, type 1 (EV_KEY), code 314 (BTN_SELECT), value 1 Event: time 1733687018.384107, -------------- SYN_REPORT ------------

IS the stand-by status of the Switch important in the correct operation of the system?

Did i forgot something for making the interface working correctly?