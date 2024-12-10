hi,

Just to let people know I have a flashed case 2 to get rid of the dreaded 20 min time-out/suspend built into the original models.

It means uninterrupted music on Kodi - without losing access to the pad/screen on suspend - (often involves a hard reset.)

I also tested the onboard USB device for FR and IMD.

It's much better than the "headphones" device shown to be horrible from the BCM chip when reviewed on ASR.

I also have spare docks for those that didn't get one with their Case 2 (the cheaper "non deluxe" variant).

I have repaired a number of these, inc those with the dreaded defective pixels or a blown Li-ion battery.

Any stuff needed EU only.