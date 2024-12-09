SN30 Pro (wired) problem
-
by_rdb last edited by
Hello
I have an issue which I dont know why this happens:
I have the latest Recalbox version installed on a PC and use it with an 8bitdo SN30 Pro pad (wired).
It works great with all installed consoles besides the N64.
Well, it works with the Mupen64Plus-Next, but this core has weird graphical glitches with most my games.
With all others, like my favorite Glide64Mk2, no button works, besides "hotkey+start" so exit the game.
For me it means the gamepad is recognised by the emulator, but why does no button works?
Anyone has an idea or need more infos?