Hi,

So I connected this to my New Astro City cab and it instantly defaults to the shutdown menu. If I try to exit out of the menu, it goes right back to it. Sometimes after a few tries and being persistent, I can actually get into a game but when I get into a game, it’s like all of the sudden coins get inputted into the game on auto fire.

I don’t understand what I’m doing wrong and I had a friend come and check the grounding and we also disconnected the coin mech and we are still having the same problem. To be sure, we tested plenty of real PCBs with no issue. When we go into the service menu of a game on the recall box, we can see that the coin button is being pressed repeatedly.

Also, just a note that we made sure to set the voltage at 5.1. We also went into the menu and removed the button combination input for inserting coins, but still have the same issue.

I can provide videos if need be