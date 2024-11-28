Unsolved How to specify BIOS when running PS1 game？
neekin last edited by
Hey guys, I'm playing some special PS1 games that require some special BIOS to run, so I wrote an event script for that. When the game is running, copying a special BIOS to replace a normal BIOS still has no effect. Did I overlook something?
# /Volumes/share/userscripts/runpsxgame[rungame](sync).sh param="" destination="/recalbox/share/bios/scph7001.bin" original_destination="/recalbox/share/bios/psx/scph7001.bin" while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in -param) if [[ -n $2 ]]; then param="$2" shift 2 else exit 1 fi ;; *) shift ;; esac done if [[ "$param" == *"roms/psx"* ]]; then game_name="${param#*roms/psx/}" game_name="${game_name%.*}" bios_file="${param%/*}/$game_name.bios" if [[ -f "$bios_file" ]]; then cp "$bios_file" "$destination" else cp "$original_destination" "$destination" fi fi
