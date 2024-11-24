Hello from France,

I recently purchased a Retroflag GPI Case 2 Gameboy-like console with its dock, set up with Recalbox. The installed image seems to work well (...I’m not sure yet if I need to add functional or safe shutdown patches, and I still don’t know how to save and get back to ongoing game sessions...).

My biggest issue is getting the two 8bitdo controllers I have (Pro 2 and SN30 Pro+) to work.

Look at the error messages displayed on the screen (the first one in French):

"Microsoft X-box 360 pad (1118/654) not configured"

and

"Missing RetroAchievements account information".

Does anyone know what this gibberish means? do you have any tips or tutorials? (even in english, I'll try to understand)

Thanks a lot!!!

Note: the pro 2 controller responds, but in menu mode, not in games. The other controller also reacted, but after testing a few settings and manipulating its buttons, it no longer works.