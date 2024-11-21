i'm playing The Legend of Kage and i can't figure out for the life of me how to get cheats working for it, it only runs with "retrolib mame 2010" i've downloaded a cheat.zip that contains .xml cheats, but i can't figure out how to config or get them loaded and working in recalbox in the retroarch menu or the mame 2010 menu. what dir should i place the file in also in recalbox dir structure ? i've google searched and chat gpt'ed i'm just at the end of my ropes trying to figure this out. with games that run with mame 2003+ the cheats show in the mame menu by default so i assume recalbox came with cheats for mame 2003+. so just looking for help with games that need retrolib mame 2010 as the core and who/what/where/when/how to enable cheats for those games ? thanks