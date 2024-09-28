Hi, I am only just getting into Recalbox, after being used to Retropie for a few years.

I have a Raspberry Pi 5 8Gb, 128Gb SDCard, and a USB 4Tb Hard Drive that is in it's own enclosure, and powered by it's own PSU. I am using the Pi in my own custom arcade bartop machine, with a zero delay encoder + 2x cheap zippy joysticks, and 8x buttons for each player. Everything works as intended, I have the latest version of Recalbox, and all my roms are on the 4Tb external USB HD.

Here is my issue. If I run any emulator, then leave that running, say MAME running Pac-Man (as an example), and I just want that running in the background, after about 10 minutes the external HD powers down and goes into sleep mode. Now, if I go back to the Pi, and decide to run something else, as soon as I quit MAME, or any emulator, the Pi will wake the USB HD up, and give me the following error in the pic.

I have set sharewait to 90, to give the Pi plenty of time to wake the drive - it can take a good 30 seconds just to spin up, and start accessing. If I follow the advice in the above pic, then Recalbox relaunches, but doesn't remount the USB HD, I have no roms, and my Joysticks are disconnected, and I am prompted to remap all the Joystick's buttons, and directions.

Sadly, I lack the Linux skills to attempt to fix this. So, if anyone has any ideas, I would be most grateful. Many thanks.