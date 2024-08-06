Hi everyone,

I'm having some trouble with displaying photos and videos on my Recalbox setup, and I'm hoping someone here can help me out.

I recently set up Recalbox on my Raspberry Pi to relive some classic games, and it's been working great for that. However, I also wanted to use it to show some family photos and videos. I tried adding my media files to the system, but I'm encountering a few issues:

File Formats: I have photos in various formats (JPEG, PNG) and videos in MP4. Are these formats compatible with Recalbox? If not, what formats should I convert them to? Directory Structure: Where should I place my photos and videos on the Recalbox SD card? Is there a specific folder I need to create or a particular directory I should use? Display Settings: When I try to open my photos, some of them don't display correctly, and the videos don't play smoothly. Are there recommended display settings or configurations for optimal photo and video playback on Recalbox? Slideshow Feature: Is there a built-in slideshow feature for displaying photos in a continuous loop? If not, are there any add-ons or external applications that integrate well with Recalbox for this purpose? Performance Issues: My Recalbox sometimes lags or freezes when trying to display high-resolution photos or videos. Is this a hardware limitation of the Raspberry Pi, or are there settings I can tweak to improve performance?

I appreciate any advice or tips from those who have experience with using Recalbox for photo and video playback. Thanks in advance for your help!

Best regards,