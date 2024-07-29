Hello everyone,

After a day of struggling installing my recalbox on my new GPi Case 2... I've reached the point where I'm calling for help!

I've tried many .img available, thinking I was doing something not right, but I think something is going on that I cannot explain.

Anyone has installed recalbox 9.2.2 on CM4 (001000 is the one I got) & could help me out here?

The steps I followed were found online, until I figured the "patch for gpu case2" was no longer needed, so I also tried installs without the patch, but nope, all I get is the black screen, while waiting for a recalbox logo which never happens!

Let me know if you can help, I would surely appreciate a hand! thank you all!