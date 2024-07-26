Hello everyone,

I've been exploring ways to enhance my retro gaming experience with Recalbox, and I recently stumbled upon the concept of eFPGA (embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array). I was curious about how this technology could be used to improve gameplay, so I decided to try it out with a classic game: Super Mario Bros.

By integrating eFPGA into my gaming setup, I noticed several benefits. The programmable nature of eFPGA allows for more precise and responsive control inputs, which is crucial for the fast-paced action of Super Mario Bros. Additionally, the ability to update the hardware via software without physical modifications provides a flexible way to enhance performance and introduce new features.

One of the most exciting aspects was experimenting with graphical enhancements and real-time processing improvements. The eFPGA setup enabled smoother frame rates and reduced input lag, making the game feel more immersive and enjoyable.

Has anyone else here experimented with eFPGA in their Recalbox setups? What games have you tried, and what improvements have you noticed? I'm eager to hear about your experiences and any tips you might have for optimizing performance with eFPGA.

Looking forward to your feedback and discussion!