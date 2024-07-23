Dell Optixplex 7000 black screen
Hello community,
I'm trying to install on a Dell Optiplex 7000. I carried out the operation as recommended by RecalBox with Pi Imager and the last image for Windows. I deactivated the options in the bios and put my usb key on top of the boot management list.
Unfortunately it boots fine, installs Recalbox, then after the “loading system” display screen I find myself with an infinite black screen on which if I move my mouse I can see the cursor on the screen.
Does anyone have any ideas?
Thanks in advance