Menus out of sync at 240p on electrohome g07
chriz74 last edited by chriz74
I connected a rpi3b with pi2scart on a Sony PVM monitor and it works correctly. Then I tried to connect to an arcade cabinet using Pi2jamma which has afaik the same rgb circuit as pi2scart. The loading screen shows up correctly but then the ES menu are completely out of sync . Menu is set at 240p, aren’t the loading screens too ? How is this possible ? Adjusting v.hold on monitor (electrohome g07) didn’t solve the issue. I didn’t touch the h.freq though. The monitor is working flawlessly with CRT Evo 3.3. Ideas ?
chriz74 last edited by
@chriz74 no ideas I suppose.