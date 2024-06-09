8bitdo pro2
I'm running Recalbox version 9.2 on a Pi 5, which works great but I am having a hard time with the Bluetooth controllers. I've heard good things about 8Bitdo so I picked up two PRO2s and connected them via Bluetooth. First of all I have set the controller to linux mode. Also after struggling to get them working I updated their firmware to the latest version which helped but didn't solve the issue completely. The main issue I'm having is input lag. And even though there is a setting to have the controllers connect at boot that only works half the time. I can forgive the auto connect but the lag is so bad I'm not able to play any games...and that's the idea I think, to play retro games. Is anyone else having this issue?