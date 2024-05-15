Error when running mame games in recalbox 9.2
jose89fcb last edited by jose89fcb
Hello, very good, I have a small problem when running games in recalbox 9.2, when I run a game it tells me that the game "It seems that your game did not start correctly"
Here is a video of what I mean:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M2FNUVHHCc
I have all the bios needed to run Mame
Bios:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxriRSIfVVs
Any solution? Thank you so much!
Scavy Global moderator last edited by
@jose89fcb
Hello
I suggest you read the wiki concerning arcade games
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade
jose89fcb last edited by
Thank you very much, I'm somewhat new to this.