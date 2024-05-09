Recalbox se apaga sola
-
jose89fcb last edited by
Hola muy buenas, recientemente adquiri una Raspberry pi 5 y le instale Recalbox
del sitio web oficial, y cuando intento scrappear los juegos la raspberry pi 5 se apaga sola
https://www.recalbox.com/es/download/stable/rpi/rpi5_64/alternative/
Esta es la tarjeta que uso:
https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09X7DNF6G
Raspberry pi 5:
https://www.amazon.es/Raspberry-Pi-SC1112-5-8GB/dp/B0CK2FCG1K
y tambien cuando intento añadir un teclado se apaga sola
Que podria ser el problema?
Muchas gracias antemano!
-
