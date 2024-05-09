Machenike G5 Pro, BT, PC Mode
dr.spock last edited by
Hi all!
I've got a Machenike G5 Pro gamepad and I'm trying to configure it via Bluetooth (PC/iOS mode selected by a switch) with my PC-based Recalbox installation (up-to-date 9.1 version).
Recalbox finds it (connected, trusted) for a while, but it never pairs. I've been able to pair it on up-to-date versions of Windows 11 and Linux Mint, so I guess it's somehow fixable.
Any hints?
