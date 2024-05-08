Hi,

Trying to run a precompiled MakeCode Arcade Linux arm .elf executable on Recalbox 9.1 Pulstar for RPi Zero 2W in a GPi 1 Case, but get the following error from the executable itself before it crashes:

Bus error

Then, from dmesg i get:

[ 59.510961] Alignment trap: not handling instruction f4420a1f at [<76cd0284>] [ 59.510985] 8<--- cut here --- [ 59.511000] Unhandled fault: alignment exception (0x801) at 0x7ed9793c [ 59.511014] pgd = fdb2be65 [ 59.511029] [7ed9793c] *pgd=04b61835, *pte=0427e75f, *ppte=0427ec7f

This .elf file runs without problems on most other RPi hardware and most other Linux distributions including many earlier Recalbox versions(i.e. 7 and 8).

Sadly, the game files are compiled "as is" with no options to change the .elf files themselves.

File information and download link:

arcade-jumpy-platformer.elf: ELF 32-bit LSB executable, ARM, EABI5 version 1 (SYSV), dynamically linked, interpreter /lib/ld-linux-armhf.so.3, for GNU/Linux 2.6.26, BuildID[sha1]=1345002c7e1eb0f7585105314513524afbaf24dd, stripped

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xl-M6DyHflIE1A9BNS8yNUPrOyNzCGPr/view?usp=sharing

Does this error or the described circumstances ring a bell for anyone here on the forum?

Are there any known binary incompatibles from earlier Recalbox versions other Linux systems? Are any libraries which where included earlier not included anymore. Is the Alsa default sound device still found on position 0:0.

(I am totally in the wild here...)

I would really appreciate a hint or two on how to proceed!