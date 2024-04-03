Can't disable RGB dual
-
arielj last edited by
Hi !,
I was chekcing the configuration, I have a Raspb 4+ hooked up to a CRT TV via composite cables.
I messed up the configuration and activate RGB Dual mode.
Now the screen is all off set to the left and all other options are not there any more.
I want to have it the way before activation RGB Dual mode.
I tried factory reset, but after booting, there's only RGB dual mode.
How to go back to having RGB dual mode disabled ? (it used to say "NONE" before).
Thanks!!!
-
arielj last edited by
@arielj On "CRT Adapter" menu, there's only RGB Dual option now... where's before activating it, it displayed about 4 other options, including "NONE".
How to get the other options back again? and / or disable RGB dual ?
thanks !