Hi !,

I was chekcing the configuration, I have a Raspb 4+ hooked up to a CRT TV via composite cables.

I messed up the configuration and activate RGB Dual mode.

Now the screen is all off set to the left and all other options are not there any more.

I want to have it the way before activation RGB Dual mode.

I tried factory reset, but after booting, there's only RGB dual mode.

How to go back to having RGB dual mode disabled ? (it used to say "NONE" before).

Thanks!!!