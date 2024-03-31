Games are zoomed in?
sagher05 last edited by
Hello all:
I recently purchased a cabinet with Recalbox 7.1.1. installed and everything was working smoothly until I updated to Recalbox 8.0. Now games on some systems (NES, SNES, Sega Genesis to name a few) are all zoomed in. How do I fix this? I think it's something with the aspect ratio? I am brand new to this but I think I may have to take out the SD card and plug into my PC and enter some code? Is that right? Is there an easier fix? Thank you in advance!