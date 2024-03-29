Use full version of Pico8 on recalbox
Hello,
Thanks for providing this great software!
I've recently setup the most recent version of Recalbox on my Pi4. It works very well.
I would really like to get the full version of Pico 8 with Splore working on Recalbox.
I own a legal copy of it.
I've tried following a few tutorials on-line but no luck so far.
I suspect they are referencing older versions of Recalbox.
A number of them reference editing es_systems.cfg
Correct me if I'm wrong but this file isn't used anymore with recent versions of Recalbox.
Any help you can offer is appreciated. Thanks.