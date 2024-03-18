I made this thread because I cannot find anything recent in the bluetooth issues with RPI 5.

I have had the same issues with multiple bluetooth controllers on two different raspberry pi 5's.

The Issue: The controllers are only intermittently responsive on bluetooth connection. This does get worse from range, but this is an issue from .5 meter to 3 meters in direct line of sight of the Pi 5.

Additional info: I have tested this on 2 different pi 5's. One with a metal case and one with a plastic case. There was not noticable different between the two performance wise.

The controllers tested were: 2x ps3, 2x ps4, 1x 3rd party switch pro compatible

Same results on NES, SNES, GENESIS, and Dreamcast games.

This is a recalbox copy from the official pi imager with no customizations. All filters, smoothing or post-processing has been turned off from the menu.

If there is a thread that exists that has a solution, please let me know and I will delete this thread.