How to set CUSTOM1 in UAE file?
-
jona1492 last edited by jona1492
Hi, I've RecalBox 9.2 at R pi 5 (latest 03/2024).
My goal is set Trainer mode for R-Type (Rainbow Arts) WHDL version 1.6: http://www.whdload.de/games/RType.html ; LHA file:
/share/roms/amiga600/RType_v1.6_0940.lha
by doc: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/games/guides/amiga/faq I've created UAE file:
/share/roms/amiga600/RType_v1.6_0940.uae ; with content:
CUSTOM1=4
With NO effects ... so, please help me or guide me, where I'm wrong ...
Exist eny DEBUG process to try, log file to watch or manual step by step?
Thank you so much ...