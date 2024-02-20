Hi guys I have been trying to create a custom console and all of the instructions on the guides point me to places that i can not find on the pi image.

Is there a guide that we know of that applies to 9.1 and the pie. Also a template for a generic console with what images for overlay and console icon would be cool.

If interested the first one I'm trying is the Tandy 1000 PC. Using dosbox with Tandy video and sound. The same game can be launched with VGA and Soundblaster for ibm pc if we launch it from a seperate folder with a different dosbox config.

Thanks in advance.