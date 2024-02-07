Moonlight issues
- Board model: Raspberry Pi 5
- Recalbox version (build) : 9.2-PI5-1
I was trying to connect my Raspberry Pi with Moonlight to a Sunshine server I set over WAN. Following the wiki guide to setup Moonlight, I ran in the following issues:
- Launching
Moonlight.sh pair <hostname>gives me a
Failed to resolve hostname <hostname>.local. I don't know why it tried to append
.localto my hostname
- Manually launching
moonlight --pin 1337 pair <hostname>caused
Qt Fatal: Cannot create window: no screens available
- after
export DISPLAY=0.0, re-launching the command above caused
Qt Fatal: EGL library doesn't support emulator extensions
I'm lost and don't know what to do. Any advice?