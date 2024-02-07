What's the deal with ports?
klein1jo last edited by
I'm running 9.1. What's the deal with ports? So many issues.
- I added my Quake pak*.pak files to the existing Quake and Quake 2 directories. Ran "Update Games Lists" both games disappeared.
- The scraper doesn't automatically scrape the ports dir.
- Manually scraped the games I added to the ports dir (Doom 2, TNT, Plutonia, etc...). Looks good except it detected both TNT and Plutonia have been detected as Final Doom. Whatever I can manually fix that on the command line later. "Update Games Lists" everything the scraper added is gone. Check the command line the media it downloaded is there. gamelist.xml wasn't touched on any of them.