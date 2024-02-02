Extracting Rom Files recalboxV4
-
OlivierB last edited by
From what i understand the process that is described in
"Extracting Rom Files" does not work as i am on V4.
How can i extact my Roms.
Thanks
-
Nazgulh last edited by
use network and copy and past your Rom
-
OlivierB last edited by OlivierB
@Nazgulh
I wish something is weird
I am on a windows 10
when i perform a IP scan i see the recalbox.
It does not show in my network in the file explorer.
ha ha
Resolved !!!
well i did push the ip in a File Explorer and i finally got access to the share folder.
-
Nazgulh last edited by
@OlivierB i finally got access to the share folder
so just copy and past on another disk
install recalbox 9.2 and copy and past your rom on the same directory