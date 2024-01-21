Recalbox 8.1.1 64Bit for RPi4
-
Ponki1986 last edited by
Hello everyone. I know that it is recommended to always use the latest version of Recalbox, but I still need the version mentioned in the title. On the official Recalbox website I can only download 8.0.1 32Bit, and searching on the Internet I found only 8.1. Please help. I would love to find an 8.1.1 64bit version for the RPi 4/400. Does anyone know where I can download the image, or does anyone have it and would share it with me? I will be very grateful. Regards.
-
Ponki1986 last edited by
@Ponki1986 I checked the version "8.1 32Bit RPi4/400" and it really is version 8.1.1. There seems to be an error on the official Recalbox website.