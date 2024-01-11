Hi all,

first post!. So i want to thank the RecalBox-Team for their amazing achivements in creating such a nice and clean retrogame-distribution.

So now to my question:

I've installed the 9.2-alpha on the raspberry pi5. After setting up the obvious emulators like snes,gameboy,etc i wanted to try a Sega Model 2 game like Daytona USA, which can be run with the current mame.

But this mame-version is not selectable in frontend.

So i have compiled the current beta-branch for myself - and retromame is automatically configured (BR2_PACKAGE_LIBRETRO_MAME=y).

But it's still missing in UI. Is this on purpose?

Because i can start the game via