First Post and mame_libretro.so on rpi5
Hi all,
first post!. So i want to thank the RecalBox-Team for their amazing achivements in creating such a nice and clean retrogame-distribution.
So now to my question:
I've installed the 9.2-alpha on the raspberry pi5. After setting up the obvious emulators like snes,gameboy,etc i wanted to try a Sega Model 2 game like Daytona USA, which can be run with the current mame.
But this mame-version is not selectable in frontend.
So i have compiled the current beta-branch for myself - and retromame is automatically configured (BR2_PACKAGE_LIBRETRO_MAME=y).
But it's still missing in UI. Is this on purpose?
Because i can start the game via
/usr/bin/retroarch -v -L /usr/lib/libretro/mame_libretro.so --config /recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg \ --appendconfig '/recalbox/share_init/overlays/mame/mame.cfg|/recalbox/share/system/configs/retroarch/retroarchcustom.cfg.overrides.cfg' \ --set-shader scanline.glslp \ /recalbox/share/roms/mame/daytona.zip
@boecko The short version is that Recalbox does not support compiling and adding your own emulators.
The longer version is that to add it to the UI, you need to go into the EmulationStation config directory edit the config files there to get it to show up. But again, this is not something that is a supported thing to do as far as Recalbox is concerned.
Hi all,
same for me, I just tested RecalBox for the first time on an rpi5 and I am very amazed! Thank you
The only thing missing for me is also mamemess-current/ mame_libretro. Indentically, I now also have the libretro core in /usr/lib/libretro/mame_libretro.so, but I cannot figure out how to select it. I looked at a few ES config files, but so far no luck. @barleyguy could you point us to the right config file(s)?