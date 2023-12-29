I bought an arcade cabinet and it has been delivered with a Raspberry Pie 4 running recallbox on a 128GB SD card.

The card is basically full, and I want to add more systems and rooms.

As I'm not really tech savvy my 1st question is, if it's possible to add a 2nd volume that will contain ROMs either using a USB dongle or an external hard drive connected by USB? That would be for me the easiest solution. That way I can keep all the existing and just add new games and systems without having to touch the current SD card. The other solution would be to use a lager SD card, but to do so, I will need to clone the current one, but also at the same time increase the ROM partition size and I'm not really sure how to do this.

Is the 1st solution possible (just add a new volume that will add game to the existing list) and if not, what are the steps to clone the sd card while also increasing the partition size? BTW I have a Windows computer to do this DS card work.

Thanks!