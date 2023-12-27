Board model: Pi 5 (8GB)

Recalbox version (build): 9.2

Hardware (Micro SD, Power Supply, etc.): Pi 5 (8GB), Samsung Pro Ultimate 128GB SD card, official Pi 5 USB-C Power Supply, official Pi 5 Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable

Controller(s): Xbox 360 Wireless

Hello everyone. I currently have a Pi 4 running Recalbox 9.1 and was lucky enough to recently purchase a Pi 5. So I installed Recalbox 9.2 on the Pi 5 and transferred over the same BIOS/ROM files.

Most systems are working ok but it appears Philips CD-i emulation is totally broken and crashes the Pi 5. None of my 3 games (Burn Cycle, Hotel Mario, The Apprentice) work properly and launching any CD-i game results in the correct bezel on the sides but a black screen in the middle with no controller input available so I have to pull the power cable to shut down the Pi 5. There is only 1 CD-i emulator (Libretro CDI2015) available for the Pi so I am unable to test with another emulator. All BIOS files are green/matching MD5 and the same ROMs are working fine with the same emulator on Pi 4/Recalbox 9.1.

I've also noticed on the Pi 5 that the "Last Played" toggle/section doesn't stay "Off". I turn off the setting via Start button -> Advanced Settings -> Virtual Systems -> Show Last Played System -> Set to "Off". But after launching a game and going back to Emulation Station, the "Last Played" section is populated (even though the above toggle still shows "Off").