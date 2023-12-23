Game states / slots/ pictures
-
mifrey last edited by mifrey
Hello,
I just noticed that I can select different slot numbers to save several states of a game (with Hotkey + up/down or with the menu Hotkey+B). In addition, I noticed that a PNG screenshot is saved for each state in /recalbox/share/saves/:
# ls /recalbox/share/saves/nes/ Super Mario Bros. + Duck Hunt (USA).state Super Mario Bros. + Duck Hunt (USA).state.png Super Mario Bros. + Duck Hunt (USA).state1 Super Mario Bros. + Duck Hunt (USA).state1.png
Is there a way to browse the screenshots to load the desired state? If not, what are those screenshots for?
-
mifrey last edited by
Ha I fount it! Before selecting the game, go to "Options" then "Saved States" .