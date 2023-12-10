Hello.

I've been trying to configure an image for a RaspBerry Pi Zero w in GPi Case 2W for several days.

After testing several preconfigured images that haven't worked well, I'm with a clean installation of Recalbox.

So far all the games work fine for me, except for the MAME ones where the sound doesn't work well and they move very slowly. This is happening in 100% of the games I have tried. I have tried all the MAME configurations, but the problem persists.

Could anyone tell me how to solve this problem?

Sorry for my English but I don't speak it well.

Many thanks to the community