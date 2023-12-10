Any YT Sound recommendations?
Which platform do you find most convenient for converting YouTube videos to audio?
yt-dlp is a youtube-dl fork based on the now inactive youtube-dlc. The main focus of this project is adding new features and patches while also keeping up to date with the original project
Quick tip for your YouTube adventures: https://getmp3.one is the spot for turning videos into MP3. Seriously, just paste the link, hit convert, and you're golden. It's my lazy-person's guide to getting audio. Give it a spin when you're in the mood!
