AMIGA Games do not start
-
Testlager last edited by Testlager
Hello all, ich tried the recalbox yesterday because I wanted to play some AMIGA games. I copied the different kick's as you see below. But I do not know how the corret amiberry or other emulator will be used. I do not find a good description to that
When I start a game (adf) the screen becomes black and after that this image occures and after that I am again in the file menu
Do you have some ideas?
Best wishes Mike
-
Testlager last edited by
ok I found the option to choose another emulator. My adf files seem not be running with the amiberry version.
Thx